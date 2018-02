Feb 26 (Reuters) - China Cord Blood Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 0.61

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO RMB 245 MILLION

* ADDED 24,229 NEW SUBSCRIBERS IN 3Q 2018​