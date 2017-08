BRIEF-China FDA approves ctas for Beyondspring's second global plinabulin registrational trial

July 6 (Reuters) - Beyondspring Inc:

* China FDA approves ctas for beyondspring’s second global plinabulin registrational trial for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia prevention

* Beyondspring- approved company's clinical trial applications (ctas) to allow initiation of two global phase 2/3 trials for its lead asset, plinabulin

* Beyondspring-Targeting reporting phase 2 efficacy data in 2h 2017, phase 3 interim data in 2018, submitting NDA in 2019 to FDA and CFDA for plinabulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: