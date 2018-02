BRIEF-China Gold Sees Consolidated Gold Production From CSH And Jiama Mine To Be 160,000 Ounces​ In 2018

Jan 31 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES PROVIDES PRELIMINARY 2017 PRODUCTION AND GUIDANCE AND 2018 OUTLOOK

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD - ‍ 2017 CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION FROM CSH MINE AND JIAMA MINE WAS 234,667 OUNCES​

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD - ‍ IN 2018 JIAMA MINE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE ABOUT 100 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER AND 48,000 OUNCES OF GOLD​

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP LTD - SEES CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION FROM CSH MINE AND JIAMA MINE TO BE 160,000 OUNCES​ IN 2018

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES - ‍2017 COPPER PRODUCTION OF 79 MILLION POUNDS FROM JIAMA MINE, UP 96 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: