BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.05
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
基金经理认为英镑交易应比照新兴市场货币
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
独家：美国25家银行启用实时支付系统 转账速度将可大幅提高
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
嘉实等基金公司再下调乐视网估值 较半个月前折价一半
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 上午11点12分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

1 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Pharma Holdings Inc

* China Pharma Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Q3 revenue $3.2 million

* China Pharma Holdings - reform of China’s drug production registration and review policies to have “major impacton future development of our industry”​

* China Pharma Holdings - ongoing generic drug consistency evaluations to also impact future development of co’s industry, may change its business patterns​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
