BRIEF-China Pharma Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

Nov 15 (Reuters) - China Pharma Holdings Inc
* China Pharma Holdings, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $3.2 million
* China Pharma Holdings - reform of China’s drug production registration and review policies to have “major impacton future development of our industry”
* China Pharma Holdings - ongoing generic drug consistency evaluations to also impact future development of co's industry, may change its business patterns