BRIEF-China Xiniya Fashion Enters Into Agreement With True Silver and Honest Plus

Dec 11 (Reuters) - China Xiniya Fashion Ltd:

* CHINA XINIYA FASHION LIMITED ANNOUNCES ENTRANCE INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT

* SAYS AGREED TO PURCHASE ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF TRUE SILVER FROM HONEST PLUS FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $34.6 MILLION

* ‍AS A RESULT OF ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE, COMPANY‘S CORE BUSINESS WILL CHANGE FROM MEN‘S FASHION TO MICRO-LENDING​

* CHINA XINIYA FASHION - ‍ALL CURRENT DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF CO, EXCEPT CURRENT CFO, WILL RESIGN AND NEW DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS WILL BE APPOINTED​