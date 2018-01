Jan 2 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* CHINA YUCHAI ANNOUNCES INCREASE OF SHAREHOLDING IN SUBSIDIARY

* CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL - TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WAS RMB6.7 MILLION, WHICH WAS SATISFIED IN CASH AND FUNDED THROUGH INTERNAL RESOURCES

* CHINA YUCHAI - ANNOUNCED UNIT ACQUIRED REMAINING 49 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN HUNAN YUCHAI MACHINERY INDUSTRY CO LIMITED FROM ITS JV PARTNER