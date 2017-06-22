BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

June 22 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL received an initial order for 2,000 of its yc6g260n heavy-duty natural gas engines

* China Yuchai says engines produced by its main operating subsidiary, have won new orders for supply of bus engines to Myanmar and Saudi Arabia

* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL also won an order for supply of 600 YC6MK engines to equip Ankai a9 high-end buses for Saudi Arabian market

* China Yuchai International Ltd - further 1000 engines are expected to be ordered during second phase of upgrade