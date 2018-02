Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES ITS UNAUDITED 2017 YEAR END RESULTS AND RESERVES

* ‍AVERAGE PRODUCTION FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS 3,779 BOE/D​

* CHINOOK ENERGY - ‍PROJECTED ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FOR CHINOOK FOR 2017 IS ESTIMATED AT $4.98 MILLION OR $0.02 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING​