Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle - ‍board announced authorized repurchases of common stock with total purchase price of $100 million, exclusive of commissions - sec filing

* Chipotle - new ‍repurchase authorization is in addition to previously-announced repurchase authorizations totaling $2.3 billion​