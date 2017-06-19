BRIEF-Chipotle continue to expect food costs to be about 34.2pct of sales for Q2

June 19 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* Chipotle - for Q2, continue to expect food costs to be about 34.2pct of sales, marketing & promotion costs to be up about 20 to 30 basis points versus q1

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says for the full year, continue to expect comparable restaurant sales increases in the high single digits

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - "expect other operating costs as a percentage of sales for Q2 to be at or slightly higher than reported for Q1"

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for full year, continue to expect 195-210 new restaurant openings, an estimated effective tax rate of approximately 39.0pct