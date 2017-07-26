FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 天前
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill says gets follow-up subpoena related to illness incidents - SEC filing
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点18分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill says gets follow-up subpoena related to illness incidents - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - received a follow-up subpoena on July 19, requesting information

* Chipotle Mexican Grill says follow-up subpoena sought information related to illness incidents associated with a single Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Virginia

* Chipotle Mexican Grill says it intends to continue to fully cooperate in the investigation

* Chipotle - sales trends in H2 of July 2017 have been adversely impacted by news regarding norovirus incident in co's restaurant in sterling, virginia‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2v7CeKp) Further company coverage:

