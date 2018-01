BRIEF-Chipotle Says Entered Into Retention Agreements With CFO & Chief Marketing And Strategy Officer

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL - ON JAN 9, ENTERED INTO RETENTION AGREEMENTS WITH CFO JACK HARTUNG & CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER MARK CRUMPACKER​

* CHIPOTLE - RETENTION AGREEMENTS INTENDED TO “ENCOURAGE EMPLOYEES’ CONTINUED SERVICE” TO CO DURING PENDENCY OF NEW CEO SEARCH

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS ‍AMOUNT OF RETENTION BONUS PROVIDED FOR HARTUNG IS $1 MILLION, FOR CRUMPACKER IS $600,000 - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qZogcr) Further company coverage: