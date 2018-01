Jan 10 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST TO ISSUE $650 MILLION OF SERIES I AND SERIES J SENIOR UNSECURED DEBENTURES

* CHOICE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST- ‍NET PROCEEDS OF DEBENTURES BEING OFFERED WILL BE USED BY TRUST TO REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: