BRIEF-Chongqing Sokon sees 9-month net profit up, unit to buy U.S. battery firm Inevit

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise to 480-500 million yuan ($72.53-75.55 million)from 290.5 million yuan year ago

* Says unit SF Motors will buy Inevit Inc for $33 million

* Says Inevit founder Martin Eberhard, co-founder Heiner Fees, and Inevit CEO Mike Miskovsky will join SF Motors after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ghXtjs; bit.ly/2ypOYgC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6178 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)