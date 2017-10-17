FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chongqing Sokon sees 9-month net profit up, unit to buy U.S. battery firm Inevit
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 上午11点23分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Chongqing Sokon sees 9-month net profit up, unit to buy U.S. battery firm Inevit

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise to 480-500 million yuan ($72.53-75.55 million)from 290.5 million yuan year ago

* Says unit SF Motors will buy Inevit Inc for $33 million

* Says Inevit founder Martin Eberhard, co-founder Heiner Fees, and Inevit CEO Mike Miskovsky will join SF Motors after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ghXtjs; bit.ly/2ypOYgC

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6178 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below