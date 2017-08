July 27 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc

* Chorus Aviation announces agreement to acquire two additional embraer 190 aircraft on lease to Aeromexico connect

* " Upon completing transaction and the one announced on july 17, we will have four embraers in our leased fleet"