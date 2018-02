Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* CHORUS AVIATION ANNOUNCES SOLID YEAR-END 2017 AND FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

* CHORUS AVIATION INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $23.4 MILLION OR $0.19 PER BASIC SHARE

* CHORUS AVIATION INC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $44.0 MILLION AND $50.0 MILLION.