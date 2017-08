BRIEF-Chorus Aviation reports Q2 net income $0.33 per basic share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* Chorus Aviation announces solid second quarter 2017 earnings and grows regional aircraft leasing

* Chorus Aviation Inc - Q2 adjusted net income $0.22 per basic share

* Chorus Aviation Inc - Q2 net income $0.33 per basic share

* Chorus Aviation-CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate about 10pct more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016

* Chorus Aviation Inc - qtrly operating revenue $333.4 million versus $310.1 million