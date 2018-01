Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* ‍CHORUS SUBSIDIARY JAZZ REACHES A NEW TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ITS AIRPORT SERVICES EMPLOYEES​

* SUBSIDIARY JAZZ AVIATION HAS REACHED A NEW TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH AIRPORT SERVICES GROUP OF ABOUT 917 EMPLOYEES REPRESENTED BY UNIFOR​

* ‍NEW LABOUR AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION AT WHICH TIME ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE​