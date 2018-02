Feb 27 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc:

* CHRIS GANNON APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ENERGY RECOVERY

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - ‍ANNOUNCED TODAY RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JOEL GAY​

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - ‍BOARD ACCEPTED GAY'S RESIGNATION, APPOINTED CURRENT CFO CHRIS GANNON AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​