* GERRESHEIMER AG: DR. CHRISTIAN FISCHER RESIGNS AS CEO OF GERRESHEIMER AG

* ‍DR. CHRISTIAN FISCHER, CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF GERRESHEIMER AG, WILL LEAVE COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* SAYS COMPANY WILL BE MANAGED BY REMAINING THREE BOARD MEMBERS UNTIL A NEW CEO HAS BEEN APPOINTED