March 8 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $92.3 MILLION

* ‍QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.7% FOLLOWING A 7.8% DECREASE IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​