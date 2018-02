Feb 1 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp:

* CHRISTOPHER & BANKS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF KERI JONES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP - ‍INTERIM CEO JOEL WALLER TO REMAIN AS A BOARD MEMBER AND A CONSULTANT FACILITATING AN ORDERLY TRANSITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: