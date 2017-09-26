FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chromadex announces top-line results of its second human clinical trial
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 上午11点00分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Chromadex announces top-line results of its second human clinical trial

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* Chromadex announces top-line results of its second human clinical trial

* Chromadex Corp - ‍results from trial demonstrated that NR produced statistically significant increases in blood NAD+ compared to placebo​

* Chromadex Corp - ‍initial results of Niagen nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR) confirmed NR significantly raises co-enzyme NAD+ over 8-weeks

* Chromadex Corp - ‍study establishes effective dose range and validates safety for Niagen nicotinamide riboside chloride in 140 humans over an 8-week period​

* Chromadex Corp - ‍study confirms not only efficacy in raising NAD+, but also definitively documents safety of daily use of NR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below