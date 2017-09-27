FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chubb announces preliminary loss estimates for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 晚上8点16分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Chubb announces preliminary loss estimates for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces preliminary loss estimates for hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Chubb Ltd - ‍insured losses for Hurricane Harvey are currently estimated at approximately $650 million pre-tax, or $520 million after tax

* Chubb Ltd - ‍losses for Hurricane Irma are currently estimated to range from $800 million to $950 million pre-tax, or $640 million to $760 million after tax.​

* Chubb Ltd - announced ‍preliminary loss estimates in Q3 of 2017 attributable to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below