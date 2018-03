March 1 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF €1.8 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING BY SUBSIDIARY

* CHUBB LTD - ‍UNIT AGREED TO SELL EUR 900 MILLION OF 1.55% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 & EUR 900 MILLION OF 2.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2038​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: