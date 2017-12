Dec 26 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB LTD SAYS EXPECTS TO RECORD A ONE-TIME BENEFIT FROM NEW U.S. TAX LAW IN EXCESS OF $250 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017