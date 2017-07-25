FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb Q2 earnings per share $2.77
2017年7月25日

BRIEF-Chubb Q2 earnings per share $2.77

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb reports second quarter net income per share of $2.77 versus $1.54 prior year and operating income per share of $2.50 versus $2.25 prior year, up 11%; p&c combined ratio is 88.0%

* Q2 operating earnings per share $2.50

* Q2 earnings per share $2.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd says company now expects to achieve annualized run-rate savings of $875 million by end of 2018, up from prior estimate of $800 million

* Chubb Ltd - qtrly ‍p&c combined ratio of 88.0%, compared with 91.2% in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

