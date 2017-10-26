FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb reports Q3 operating loss $0.13/shr
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点03分

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb reports third quarter per share net loss and operating loss of $(0.15) and $(0.13), respectively, including catastrophe losses of $3.27 per share, in line with midpoint of preannounced estimates

* Q3 operating loss per share $0.13

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd qtrly ‍net premiums written $7,902 million versus $7,573 million ​

* Chubb Ltd - ‍pre-tax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, were $1,893 million in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

