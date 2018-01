BRIEF-Chubb Reports Q4 EPS $3.27

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd:

* CHUBB REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME PER SHARE OF $3.27; CORE OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE WAS $3.17, UP 16.5 PCT; FULL-YEAR P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $27.1 BILLION, UP 4.2 PCT; BOOK VALUE AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE UP 6.5 PCT AND 8.6 PCT

* Q4 CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.27

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSOLIDATED AND P&C NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7.1 BILLION AND $6.5 BILLION, RESPECTIVELY FOR THE QUARTER

* FOURTH QUARTER P&C COMBINED RATIO WAS 90.7 PCT COMPARED WITH 87.8 PCT PRIOR YEAR‍​

* Q4 NET INCOME OF $1,533 MILLION INCLUDED PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT OF $450 MILLION OR $0.96PER SHARE, RELATED TO 2017 U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE IS UP 1.5 PCT FROM THE PRIOR QUARTER AND 6.5PCT FOR THE YEAR

* FOREIGN CURRENCY MOVEMENT FAVORABLY IMPACTED PREMIUM GROWTH IN THE QUARTER BY 1.2 PCT

* FOREIGN CURRENCY MOVEMENT IN QUARTER UNFAVORABLY IMPACTED BOOK VALUE BY $390 MILLION & TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE BY $190 MILLION