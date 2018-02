BRIEF-Church and Dwight Co Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.60

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:

* CHURCH & DWIGHT REPORTS Q4 AND FY2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* ‍DECLARED AN 14% INCREASE IN REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.19 TO $0.2175 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES INCREASED $137.1 MILLION OR 15.3% TO $1,033.1 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT EPS OF $2.24 TO $2.28 OR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16%-18% (REPORTED -21% TO -23%) IN 2018​

* EXPECT FY2018 SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 8% AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3%

* FOR Q1, EXPECT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 11% AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2%

* ‍EXPECT 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT​

* FOR Q1, EXPECT EPS OF $0.61 PER SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.14, REVENUE VIEW $4.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $979.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50, REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S