BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight reports results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 sales $898 million versus I/B/E/S view $903.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees reported and organic sales growth of approximately +3% for 2017
* Sees 2017 reported EPS of $1.79;sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.92
* Sees 2017 cash from operations $650 million
* Church & Dwight - although categories are growing slower than expected due to continued discounting, co is confident in achieving 2017 business targets
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $3.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is expected to be $1.79 per share
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is expected to be $1.79 per share

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - excluding charges, co expects 2017 EPS of $1.92 per share