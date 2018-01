Jan 10 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS - INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE OF SHARES WITH PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF BIG FISH GAMES, INC., WHICH WAS CONSUMMATED ON JAN 9, 2018

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON EXPIRATION DATE, WHICH IS 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON FEBRUARY 7, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED BY CDI

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $500,000,000 OF ITS COMMON STOCK