BRIEF-Chuy’s Holdings Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.19
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点51分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Chuy’s Holdings Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.19

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chuy’s Holdings Inc

* chuy’s holdings, inc. Announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $92.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.96 to $1.00

* Sees q3 2017 revenue about $1.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chuy’s holdings inc sees ‍2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $36.0 million to $41.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

