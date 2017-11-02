BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chuy’s Holdings Inc

* Chuy’s Holdings Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $92.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.2 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.96 to $1.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says estimates hurricanes Harvey, Irma had negative effect of about $1.2 million on Q3 revenue

* Chuy’s Holdings Inc sees ‍2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $36.0 million to $41.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: