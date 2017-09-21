FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing
2017年9月21日

BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial Corp announces new debenture financing

* CI Financial Corp - ‍Entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $250 million​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍Debt securities have a term of 10 years and carry an interest rate of 3.904% payable semi-annually​

* CI Financial- To use net proceeds of offering to fund $230 million cash part of price payable in connection with announced sentry investments acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

