BRIEF-CI Financial Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$0.47

* CI FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.59 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.47

* ‍AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, CI‘S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $143.0 BILLION, UP $25.1 BILLION OR 21% FROM $117.9 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.58 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT REACHED $126.3 BILLION FOR 2017, AN INCREASE OF 14% FROM 2016​

‍Q4 AVERAGE ASSETS WERE UP 24% YEAR OVER YEAR PRIMARILY DUE TO STRONG MARKET PERFORMANCE AND DEAL OF SENTRY INVESTMENTS