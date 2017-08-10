FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments
2017年8月10日 / 下午12点35分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial acquires leading independent canadian investment firm Sentry Investments

* CI Financial Corp - deal for ‍total of $780 million​

* CI Financial - CI will acquire sentry and its subsidiary Sentry Investments Inc in a deal for $230 million payable in cash and balance in CI shares​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍transaction will increase CI's assets under management by 16 pct to approximately $140 billion, from $120.4 billion at July 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

