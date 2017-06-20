FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 下午1点10分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc announces senior executive changes

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - christina kramer has been named group head, personal and small business banking, canada

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - kevin glass continues as chief finance officer

* Says ‍harry culham continues as group head, capital markets​

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - laura dottori-attanasio continues as chief risk officer

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - deepak khandelwal will join cibc in august as group head, client connectivity and innovation

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - brian lee continues as senior vice-president and chief auditor, and an observer on cibc's operating committee

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - david williamson, sevp and group head, retail and business banking, will be leaving cibc in q1 of 2018

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - ‍larry richman to become group head, u.s. Region, and president & ceo, privatebank on after acquisition of privatebancorp

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - in interim, williamson will act as a strategic advisor to dodig and client connectivity and innovation team

* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - steve geist, sevp and group head, wealth management, will be leaving cibc at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below