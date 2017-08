BRIEF-CIBC Asset Management to waive portion of management fee or absorb certain expenses, or both, on additional 48 funds beginning Sept 1

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc asset management lowers fees and simplifies product lineup for canadian investors

* Cibc asset management - implementing management fee reductions of up to 40 bps on 18 funds across mutual fund and private pool lineup effective sept 1, 2017

* Cibc asset management inc - cam to waive portion of management fee or absorb certain expenses, or both, on additional 48 funds beginning september 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: