BRIEF-CIBC doesn't expect material impact from Basel changes

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC CEO SAYS BANK‘S PLAN IS NOT TO TAKE ANY MORE LARGE RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

* CIBC CFO SAYS DOESN‘T EXPECT BASEL III CHANGES TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON BANK

* CIBC PERSONAL BANKING HEAD SAYS OVER 80 PERCENT OF TRANSACTIONS NOW DIGITAL, SEES GROWING TO 90 PERCENT BY 2020

* CIBC PERSONAL BANKING HEAD SAYS NUMBER OF BRANCHES DOWN 4 PERCENT SINCE 2015, COMFORTABLE WITH “CONTINUING AT THAT PACE”

* CIBC PERSONAL BANKING HEAD SAYS EXPECTS MORTGAGE BOOK TO GROW AT A HIGHER RATE THAN THE OVERALL MARKET NEXT YEAR