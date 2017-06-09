FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ciber, on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement
2017年6月9日

BRIEF-Ciber, on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc

* Ciber - on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures LLC entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement - sec filing

* Ciber Inc - amendment increased assumption of certain liabilities of company and reduced cash purchase price from $93.0 million to $90.7 million - sec filing

* Ciber Inc - ‍ closing of asset sale contemplated under asset purchase agreement, as amended, occurred on June 8, 2017​

* Ciber- ‍ proceeds of sale were used in part to pay in full $35.7 million outstanding under dip financing which was terminated upon closing of asset sale​

* Ciber - company is evaluating its options with respect to the sale of the remaining immaterial assets and winddown of the company Source text (bit.ly/2rIvnnL) Further company coverage:

