BRIEF-Cigna Increases Minimum Wage To $16 An Hour And Further Accelerates Investments In Employees And Community Health

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp:

* CIGNA INCREASES MINIMUM WAGE TO $16 AN HOUR AND FURTHER ACCELERATES INVESTMENTS IN EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITY HEALTH

* CIGNA CORP - ‍ESTABLISHING A MINIMUM WAGE ACROSS ITS U.S. EMPLOYEE BASE OF $16 AN HOUR​

* CIGNA CORP - ‍WILL ALSO PROVIDE SALARY INCREASES ABOVE $16 AN HOUR LEVEL, LARGELY TO FRONT LINE EMPLOYEES​

* CIGNA CORP - “‍INVESTMENTS IN EMPLOYEE WAGES WILL TOTAL MORE THAN $15 MILLION”​

* CIGNA CORP - ‍ADDING $30 MILLION TO ITS 401(K) PROGRAM TO MATCH ADDITIONAL 1 PERCENT OF EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION CONTRIBUTED TO 401(K) IN 2018​