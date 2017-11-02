BRIEF-Cigna reports Q3 earnings of $2.21/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna reports strong third quarter 2017 results, raises outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $2.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $10.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.18 billion

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.83

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted operating earnings per share $10.20 to $10.40

* Cigna Corp sees ‍ 2017 full year total commercial medical care ratio 80 percent to 81 percent​

* Cigna corp sees ‍ 2017 total revenue growth of approximately 4 percent​

* Cigna corp sees 2017 total government medical care ratio ‍​ 84.5 percent to 85.5 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $10.03, revenue view $41.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cigna Corp - ‍Q3 shareholders’ net income included special item charges of $215 million after-tax, or $0.85 per share​

* Cigna Corp - ‍global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.52 billion at September 30, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016​

* Cigna - ‍charges of $215 million after-tax, or $0.85 per share in quarter predominantly associated with early extinguishment of debt​

* Cigna Corp sees ‍2017 full year global health care operating expense ratio approximately 21 percent​