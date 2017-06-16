FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月内
BRIEF-Cigna says CMS lifts marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed in Jan
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日 / 下午5点43分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Cigna says CMS lifts marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed in Jan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 16 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna Corp says it received notification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed by CMS on Jan 21, have been lifted

* Cigna Corp - Effective immediately, co may resume marketing of its Medicare Advantage-prescription drug and Medicare Part D plans ‍​

* Cigna - Based on final Medicare star ratings for 2018 payment year, expect about 60% of Medicare Advantage customers will be in 4 star or greater plan

* Cigna Corp says co may begin enrolling beneficiaries for its plans with effective dates beginning July 1, 2017‍​ - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2taQVIo) Further company coverage:

