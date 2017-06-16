BRIEF-Cigna says CMS lifts marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed in Jan

June 16 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna Corp says it received notification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed by CMS on Jan 21, have been lifted

* Cigna Corp - Effective immediately, co may resume marketing of its Medicare Advantage-prescription drug and Medicare Part D plans ‍​

* Cigna - Based on final Medicare star ratings for 2018 payment year, expect about 60% of Medicare Advantage customers will be in 4 star or greater plan

* Cigna Corp says co may begin enrolling beneficiaries for its plans with effective dates beginning July 1, 2017‍​