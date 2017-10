Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna- Early extinguishment of 1 billion debt to result in one-time after-tax expense of about $210 million to be reported in fiscal quarter ending Sept 30, 2017

* Cigna Corp- Charge will not impact company's projected consolidated adjusted income from operations for full year 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2x3hkZm] Further company coverage: