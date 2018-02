BRIEF-Cimarex Energy Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.83

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co:

* CIMAREX REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.47

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.83

* ‍TOTAL COMPANY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 1,204 MMCFE (201 MBOE) PER DAY IN Q4​

* QTRLY ‍ TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EQUIVALENT DAILY PRODUCTION 200,729 BOE VERSUS 159,951 BOE​

* ‍REALIZED OIL PRICES AVERAGED $51.68 PER BARREL IN Q4, 16 PERCENT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO​

* QTRLY REVENUE $‍550.9 MILLION VERSUS $382.2 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40, REVENUE VIEW $532.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S