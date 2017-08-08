FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cimarex Q2 earnings per share $1.02
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点28分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Cimarex Q2 earnings per share $1.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co

* Cimarex reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* Q2 earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cimarex Energy Co - maintaining its estimated full-year exploration and development capital investment of $1.1 - 1.2 billion for 2017

* Cimarex Energy Co - daily production for 2017 is estimated to average 1,120 - 1,140 MMCFE

* Cimarex Energy Co - 2017 oil volumes are expected to grow 24-29 percent year-over-year

* Cimarex Energy Co - Q3 output is expected to average 1,100 - 1,140 mmcfe per day

* Cimarex Energy Co - oil production is anticipated to grow 30-35 percent in Q4 2017 versus Q4 2016

* Cimarex energy co qtrly total company production came in above high end of our guidance averaging 1,156 million cubic feet equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

