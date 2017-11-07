BRIEF-Cimarex Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co:
* Cimarex reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09
* Q3 earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cimarex Energy Co - Q4 2017 production volumes are expected to average 1,175 - 1,225 mmcfe (195.8 - 204.2 mboe) per day
* Cimarex Energy Co - oil production is expected to grow 32 - 37 percent in q4 2017 versus q4 2016
* Cimarex energy co - total daily production volumes for full year 2017 are now estimated to average 1,134 - 1,147 MMCFE (189.0 - 191.2 mboe) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: