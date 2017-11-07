FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cimarex Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09
2017年11月7日 / 晚上11点34分 / 几秒前

BRIEF-Cimarex Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cimarex Energy Co:

* Cimarex reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09

* Q3 earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cimarex Energy Co - ‍Q4 2017 production volumes are expected to average 1,175 - 1,225 mmcfe (195.8 - 204.2 mboe) per day​

* Cimarex Energy Co - ‍oil production is expected to grow 32 - 37 percent in q4 2017 versus q4 2016​

* Cimarex energy co - ‍total daily production volumes for full year 2017 are now estimated to average 1,134 - 1,147 MMCFE (189.0 - 191.2 mboe)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

