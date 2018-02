Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cinemark Holdings Inc:

* CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RECORD REVENUES, NET INCOME, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND EPS FOR 2017 AND ANNOUNCES A 10% INCREASE IN ITS ANNUAL DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q4 REVENUE $750 MILLION VERSUS $700.9 MILLION

* ‍AVERAGE TICKET PRICE WAS $6.72 AND CONCESSION REVENUES PER PATRON WAS $3.96 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

‍FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, ADMISSIONS REVENUES INCREASED 4.5% TO $443.5 MILLION​