Sept 25 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc

* Cineplex announces credit facility update

* Cineplex Inc - announced an increase of $75 million in revolving facility under terms of its existing credit facilities, entered into during Q2 of 2016

* Cineplex Inc - facilities mature in April 2021 & are payable in full at maturity, with no scheduled repayment of principal required prior to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: